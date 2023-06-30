"Dream come true": Canadian takes her trivia skills from pub to "Jeopardy!" stage

A Canadian woman says she is in the market for a new bucket list item because her lifelong dream to be a contestant on Jeopardy! has come true.

Chelsea Watt said she’d watched the game show for decades and has attempted to be cast for years to flex her knowledge.

The 36-year-old BC resident told Daily Hive her love for the quiz competition is what turned into a love for trivia.

Eventually, Watt and her friends created a trivia team and competed in pub trivia for nearly 10 years.

This group became longtime champions, Watt said.

However, this spring, the New Westminster resident was promoted to the big leagues — Jeopardy!

It was a lifelong dream come true to appear on the show. Huge thanks to all my friends who helped me prepare, my team Lambda Lambda Lambda for all our training and @edgarseeya for years of practice. You have new competition for my fave quiz host but you’re still tops in my books. pic.twitter.com/tlX1m11NNK — Chelsea Watt (@chelsetron) June 27, 2023

She said that she was in disbelief when she received the call and confirmation she was cast on the show.

Watt flew out to California in May to film and did not stop preparing until it was game time.

“The best thing you can do to prepare for Jeopardy! is watch a lot of Jeopardy!” she said.

“I was very conscious of the fact that I’m Canadian,” she added, so she’s made sure to brush up on her American history and geography.

She added she even made sure to practice her buzzer skills.

“Definitely had my clicky pen at home trying to practice like my buzzer timing.”

Watt said the experience had been surreal and added, “It’s amazing to have accomplished it.”

She will soon be having an unreal full circle moment as she plans on watching the episode live with friends at the bar where they played trivia.

You can tune in to Jeopardy! on Tuesday, June 18, to see how Watt does.