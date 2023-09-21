"This miserable human": Canadian woman rips into dead dad in obituary

A Canadian woman who recently lost her dad, who suffered multiple strokes, took to TikTok not to grieve the news but to actually celebrate it with a scathing obituary.

Amanda Denis posted a TikTok video with a caption that stated, “Nobody will post my father’s obituary. Nobody wants to be confronted with the truth. How can people censor truth? Ask anyone who knew him!”

The obituary for her dad begins, “I am pleased to announce the passing of Stefan Harold Kandulski.”

Kandulski was 74 years old, according to the obituary Denis shared on TikTok. One of the hashtags for the video was #deadbeatdad.

The strokes he suffered left him voiceless, which Denis references by saying, “thankfully leaving him unable to speak, the abusive, narcissistic absentee father/husband/brother/son finally kicked the bucket.”

“Because he treated people with disdain, there will be no service.”

Many TikTokers responded to the video by suggesting they understood the sentiments shared by Denis.

“An honest obituary for a change,” one person commented.

Another said, “That’s art.”

“I can only imagine how cathartic writing that was,” another comment read.

Denis had a shout-out to the medical staff that helped him through his final moments.

“Special thank you to the staff at Penticton Regional Hospital for putting up with this miserable human for so long, the residents and staff at Sunshine Ridge for their support toward his family at this time and karma for doing what she does best.”

Denis posted a follow-up video thanking people for their support: