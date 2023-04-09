1 in 13M chance: Canadian wins major Lotto 6/49 prize

One lucky British Columbian just won a major prize from a lotto draw with a 1 in 13,983,816 chance of winning.

The Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased in Kelowna, BC and was drawn Saturday.

“The Kelowna Lotto 6/49 ticket was the only one in Canada that matched all six winning numbers of 8, 13, 16, 27, 31, and 46,” a release from the British Columbia Lottery Corporation reads.

The Canadian won a $5-million prize.

This is the second Classic Jackpot win in BC in just a matter of weeks.

North Vancouver resident, Simon Pleau, tried his luck and won the $5 million Lotto recently.

Last year, BC lottery players redeemed more than $113 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.