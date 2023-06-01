Five Canadian universities cracked the top 20 on a new global ranking

If you’re a student contemplating on which Canadian universities to apply to, a new global ranking may help you make your final decision.

The Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings were revealed on Thursday, and five Canadian universities cracked the top 20.

With over 1,500 institutions included in the ranking, the THE Impact Rankings measures the universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It assesses how well these places of higher education are advancing in four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching.

The Canadian institution that came out on top across the country is Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario. It placed third worldwide, and first in Canada, for progressing the SDGs.

#QueensU ranks 3rd in the world 🌎 and 1st in North America 🍁 in the 2023 @timeshighered Impact Rankings for our university’s commitment to advance the #UN Sustainable Development Goals #SDGs locally and globally!#QueensuImpact | #THEglobalimpact | ➡️ https://t.co/iSAB8nfq7G pic.twitter.com/QWJZ9wXQ9d — Queen’s University (@queensu) June 1, 2023

“The Impact Rankings have played an instrumental role in bringing together our community by creating a focus on the numerous ways Queen’s is engaged in solving the world’s most pressing challenges,” said Patrick Deane, principal and vice-chancellor, in a statement.

“Our performance in the rankings tells us that we are on the right track, and our efforts are having an impact.”

The Impact Rankings placed Queen’s first under the Zero Hunger category, as it implemented several initiatives addressing food insecurity on campus; second globally under the Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions category; and seventh under the Sustainable Cities and Communities category.

Queen’s wasn’t the only Canadian university that ranked high globally.

The University of Alberta followed behind in seventh place. It also took the second spot under the Zero Hunger category, just behind Queen’s.

The University of Victoria and Western University tied for ninth place, and Université Laval took the 14th spot, rounding out the Canadian universities in the top 20.

UBC may not have cracked the top 20 for overall rankings, but if climate change is an important area of study to you, it did place fourth under the Climate Action category.

You can view the full list here.