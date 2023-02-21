You can visit an iconic Canadian town featured in "The Last of Us" and it's charming as heck

HBO’s The Last of Us has showcased plenty of gorgeous locations in the province of Alberta, and one mountain town featured in episode six is so enchanting.

Episode six of the hit series, titled “Kin,” featured plenty of Canmore’s downtown core, and if you have visited the town before, you simply can’t miss those mountain views and the intersection of 7th Avenue and 8th Street!

You might also like: Puppy love: "The Last of Us" star adopted a dog while filming in Canada

An iconic Alberta town and two schools appear in episode six of "The Last of Us"

Did you see that: Two recognizable Alberta spots were just spotted in episode four of "The Last of Us"

The town lends itself to portraying the community of Jackson, Wyoming, in the episode as a functioning post-apocalyptic society with electricity, running water, a medical clinic, and a movie theatre.

In reality, Canmore is located just an hour and 10 minutes west of Calgary and a little over 20 minutes away from Banff.

Earlier this year Pedro Pascal said that “every inch of Canmore was just this magical little town… with really great fudge.”

Props to Canmore, and we NEED to find out what fudge store Pascal hit up!

The cast of The Last of Us isn’t alone in their love for Canmore either — it was also recently named one of the most loved destinations not only in Canada but in the entire world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Canmore 🏔 (@visitcanmore)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Canmore 🏔 (@visitcanmore)

The area surrounding Canmore offers hundreds of kilometres of majestic trails to hike and explore, including Grassi Lakes Trail, Grotto Canyon, Elk Pass Trail, and Ha Ling Trail.

There is also the Canmore Museum, Big Head, Elevation Gallery, and the Canadian Rockies Earth Science Resource Centre to check out in the town before doing some shopping and dining.

In earlier episodes, you could spot some waterfalls in Alberta, the Alberta Legislature building in Edmonton, and the iconic High-Level Bridge in Lethbridge.

So, there you have it. As the nine-episode series continues, we can’t wait to spot more stunning locations.