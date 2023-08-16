Canadian tourists will soon need a visa to travel to Brazil

Canadian tourists looking to travel to Brazil will be required to have a visitor visa to enter the country starting October 1, 2023.

Brazil reinstated its visitor visa requirements for Canada — so did Australia, Japan and the US in March.

In 2019, former president Jair Bolsonaro stopped the visa requirements to encourage more tourism. However, the four countries continued to require visas from Brazilian tourists.

“The decision followed consultations with these four countries on the possibility of granting visa exemption to Brazilian nationals, in compliance with the principle of reciprocity, stated the Brazilian government in a release.

It added that the country “does not grant unilateral visitor visa exemption to other countries without reciprocity.”

Canadians will have to apply for a visitor visa online (e-visa), also known as Vistos de Visita (VIVIS).

It will be issued to foreigners visiting the country for up to 90 days who do not intend to immigrate.

According to the Brazilian government, the fee to apply for Canadians will be $80.

More information on VIVIS and its application can be found here.

Canadian travellers headed to Europe should also be aware of a new fee coming into effect soon.

Last year, the European Union announced plans for its new visa waiver system, the European Travel Information Authorization System (ETIAS).

The electronic system was created to keep track of visitors from the 63 countries that don’t need a visa to enter the Schengen Area.

Canadians will have to pay for the ETIAS starting in 2024.

The fee will cost €7 (C$10.15) and will be required for adults over 18.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre.