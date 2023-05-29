Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Canadian tourist in Mexico

A man has been arrested following the fatal shooting of a Canadian tourist in Mexico.

On May 15, the lifeless body of 27-year-old Victor Masson was found in a vehicle in the coastal town of Puerto Escondido in Oaxaca, Mexico. Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that Masson was shot in the back. According to local media, the incident took place at around 1 pm, when residents of the Arroyo Seco neighbourhood heard a shot and alerted authorities.

Now the Attorney General of the State of Oaxaca (FGEO) have announced that they’ve made an arrest.

A man only identified by the initials M.O.S.L. is in police custody for his “likely involvement.”

According to the statement, a multidisciplinary team was brought in to process the crime scene.

“Based on the findings and information obtained, solid lines of investigation were established for which the arrest warrant was granted, which allowed elements of the State Investigation Agency to detain M.O.S.L. in the streets of Puerto Escondido,” reads the statement.

M.O.S.L. is set to appear before a judge.