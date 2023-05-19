Canadian Tire has taken to Twitter to publically condemn the protests against Justin Trudeau that have been taking place in their car parks across the country.

The unauthorized use of the Canadian Tire logo by an anti-Trudeau protest raised questions about whether the company endorsed the controversial rallies.

Hey @CanadianTire are you ok with your parking lot being used for this “party”? Did you approve the use of your logo? pic.twitter.com/5xM7irLwXD — Tee Koobaan 🟧 Kevin Sorbo’s failed acting coach (@TKoobaan) May 9, 2023

Canadian Tire said it did not authorize the anti-government protest.

Canadian Tire is not affiliated with this event and permission for use of the parking lot for this activity has not been granted. — Canadian Tire (@CanadianTire) May 9, 2023

However, it failed to prevent the demonstration from taking place.

Canadian Tire took to Twitter on Wednesday to emphasize that it does not condone the store parking lot protests.

“Use of our logo and unauthorized rallies or protests in our stores or parking lots are strictly prohibited,” Canadian Tire stated.

Canadian Tire and our Associate Dealers do not condone the anti-Trudeau protests happening in some of our store parking lots. Use of our logo, and unauthorized rallies or protests in our stores or parking lots are strictly prohibited. — Canadian Tire (@CanadianTire) May 17, 2023

The company’s statement received mixed reactions from the public.

Some appreciated the company’s commitment to maintaining a politically neutral environment on its private property.

This sounds good. I hope you implement meaningful enforcement. — Shadowy Cabal Enthusiast 🇺🇦 (@TheChandlerDude) May 18, 2023

The normal people of Canada know, @CanadianTire. We recognize you are a business and should remain neutral. Unfortunately you are in a country suffering from demented lunacy, mostly on the left these days but the pendulum continues to swing. Hang in there and keep doing business. — Motz (@Motz91927026) May 18, 2023

Others felt ostracised by the announcement and threatened to shop elsewhere.

You’re going to go there eh? Ok, I will shop elsewhere.

Camping and fishing season is around the corner. BassPro.

I need new summer tires and rims. Costco. — Ann Rolle (@AnnRolle_) May 18, 2023

Sooo @CanadianTire decided to ostracize it’s customer base. I smell a @JustinTrudeau bribery (with taxpayers money of course) — AngryMitch73 (@AngryMitch73) May 18, 2023

One commenter accused Canadian Tire of hypocrisy, stating the company has not done enough to prevent the protests.

Then why was one just allowed?!

If you strictly prohibit them why did you not call police when they showed up…and why have you not filed any lawsuits against them for using your logo?! Either you walk the walk or you expose yourself as a liar! — Scott Robb (@scott_robb) May 18, 2023

Canadian Tire responded by reiterating its dedication to enforcing its private property rights.

We are taking this matter seriously and doing everything possible to enforce our rights as private property owners including working with local law enforcement to pursue prosecution as appropriate. — Canadian Tire (@CanadianTire) May 17, 2023

The current climate of political polarization is becoming increasingly difficult for companies to navigate.

Canadian Tire may want to maintain a neutral position on political issues but, in doing so, risks alienating customers on either side of the debate.

You might also like: WestJet reaches deal for pilots and avoids strike

Landlord left with trashed house after tenant skips rent (VIDEO)

All the ways Canadians will get more money from the government this summer

What do you think about Canadian Tire’s announcement? Let us know in the comments.