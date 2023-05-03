Canadian Tire is turning 10 Bed Bath & Beyond stores into something new

The Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC) is bringing more Mark’s and Pro Hockey Life stores to Canada, nabbing 10 real estate leases that were formerly held by Bed Bath & Beyond.

The CTC bought a total of 10 real estate leases across Canada for a final purchase price of $1.6 million.

You might also like: Canadian Tire is turning four Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Alberta into something new

A Canadian home store brand is taking over these Bed Bath & Beyond locations

Lottery winner simply said "Holy f***" after scanning winning ticket

The CTC has designated six of the 10 leases acquired for Mark’s relocations across Alberta in Grande Prairie, Medicine Hat, Red Deer, and Strathcona County as well as Langley, BC, and Oakville, Ontario.

In addition to the Mark’s relocations, the agreement will allow the CTC to implement plans for four new Pro Hockey Life (PHL) stores in Ontario. The 10 leases combined represent more than 242,000 square feet of retail space.

“Mark’s is continuing to build on its incredible momentum in the Canadian market by strategically relocating six retail spaces to more convenient and larger sites,” said PJ Czank, president of Mark’s, in a news release.

“These relocated stores will feature more products and deeper assortments of our best brands to meet the needs of our customers in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.”

Bed Bath & Beyond announced it was going under back in February, closing 54 stores across the country.

On top of the CTC snatching up some Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Canada, a businessman has also announced he is taking over several stores across the country and turning them into a new home store brand called Rooms + Spaces.