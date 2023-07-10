A Canadian teen allegedly vandalized a UNESCO-listed temple in Japan

Japanese police have questioned a Canadian teenager for allegedly vandalizing a UNESCO-listed temple in Nara, Japan.

The incident took place at the historic eighth-century Toshodaiji Temple, where the teen had allegedly carved the letter “J” and the name “Julian” into one of the temple’s pillars, which is part of its Golden Hall.

Japan Today reports that the “J” was 4 cm long and 5 cm wide, and the “Julian” was 2.5 cm long and 10 cm wide. The local news organization said the letters were inscribed at a height of around 170 cm on the pillar.

The online newspaper added that, according to local police, the teen used his fingernail to deface the structure.

A Japanese tourist had reportedly witnessed the teen vandalizing the monument and alerted temple staff. Police questioned the Canadian teen “on suspicion of violating the cultural properties protection law.”

What is the temple’s significance?

According to UNESCO, the temple is part of the Historic Monuments of Ancient Nara, comprising eight components, including an archaeological site (the Nara Palace Site), five Buddhist temples, and a Shinto shrine.

“The city’s historic monuments – Buddhist temples, Shinto shrines and the excavated remains of the great Imperial Palace – provide a vivid picture of life in the Japanese capital in the 8th century, a period of profound political and cultural change,” states UNESCO.

The Toshodaiji Temple website says it was founded in 759 by a Tang dynasty Chinese monk and became a place for Buddhist teachings and training.

The temple’s Golden Hall is known as the “National Treasure of Japan” and was built over 1,200 years ago.

Another defacing incident

Another tourist vandalism incident that recently made headlines occurred in Rome, where a man was caught on film carving his and his fiancée’s name into the walls of the historic Colosseum.

The man carved the words “Ivan+Haley 23” into the wall using keys, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Ivan Dimitrov faces a hefty fine and a possible time in prison for the crime.

As for sites in Nara, Japan Today reports that several monuments have recently been the subject of vandalism.

Daily Hive has contacted Global Affairs Canada and UNESCO for more information regarding this incident. We will update this story when we recieve a response.