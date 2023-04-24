Canadian teen solves Rubik's Cube blindfolded, breaks world record (VIDEO)

Montreal teen Elliott Kobelansky has achieved something truly remarkable.

Not content with simply holding the Canadian record for the fastest time to solve a 3×3 Rubik’s Cube while blindfolded, he set his sights on the world record. And on Friday, he achieved it.

Competing at the World Cubing Association competition in New Hampshire, the 18-year-old solved the puzzle in 15.05 seconds on average over three trials.

America’s lightning-fast Rubik’s Cube solver Tommy Cherry previously held the record for 15.24 seconds.

Kobelansky shared his win with followers on YouTube.

In the video, Kobelansky first tips over a box to reveal the cube. Then he memorizes the faces, turning the cube carefully in his hands. Next, he pulls down his blindfold and solves the puzzle. Finally, an adjudicator covers the cube with a laminated sheet to ensure he can not see it through the blindfold.

So, how did he do it?

Kobelansky converts the steps required to solve the cube into a string of letters, where each pair of letters corresponds to a set of moves. This allows him to memorize the sequence of actions required to solve the cube before putting on the blindfold.

The champion picked up a Rubik’s Cube when he was six and quickly became hooked. His achievement is a testament to his dedication and hard work; he says he practices for up to five hours daily.

“I’ve learned what effective practice really means, that improvement takes time, that taking breaks is okay, how to deal with failure, how to handle stress, and countless other essential lessons,” he told followers on YouTube.

He has received messages of congratulations on Twitter from the World Cube Association and Rubik’s Cube.

Over the weekend, Elliott Kobelansky from Canada has broken the 3x3x Blindfolded World Record Average, with a time of 15.05 seconds!!

A huge congratulations to Elliott! pic.twitter.com/K0s482r7xu — World Cube Association (@theWCAofficial) April 24, 2023

Incredible well done Elliott! — Rubik’s (@Rubiks_Official) April 24, 2023

You can find more of Kobelansky’s records on the World Cube Association’s official website.