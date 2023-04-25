Canadian teen advances to American Idol Top 12

This Canadian teen with the voice of an angel has made it to the Top 12 of American Idol.

Seventeen-year-old Tyson Venegas has continued to stun the judges and viewers since the beginning of his journey on the show.

Venegas sang an original song on Sunday, “180,” which got him enough votes to advance from the show’s Top 20 to the Top 12 performers.

In an Instagram post, the young singer shared a photo of him on the stage that read, “Thank you everyone for voting for me!”

In the next round, the teen sang a soulful rendition of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” by Elton John and George Michael for Monday night’s episode.

On Sunday, voters can determine who makes it to the Top 10.

Venegas has been crushing the competition since the day he walked into auditions.

He received a standing ovation from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan after his performance and what the show is calling “The BEST ‘New York State of Mind’ Audition Cover.”

Richie expressed how stunned he was to hear how skilled the young musician from Vancouver was, adding, “He’s performing like a 45-year-old.”

Venegas’ impressive performance earned him a rare Platinum Ticket, which is only given to one performer in each audition city. With this ticket, Venegas can skip the first round of performances during Hollywood Week.