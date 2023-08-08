It's about time these nine stores made a Canadian comeback

Canada does not have a shortage of retail stores. You can hit up your local mall and get all the things you need.

But a sense of charming familiarity is missing from the shopping scene. Clearly, nostalgia works as a marketing tactic because Zellers made a comeback this year and had Canadians excited.

So, what other stores should return to the True North? Here are some of our top contenders.

A&B Sound

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew McQuillan (@mcquillan.a)

Before the days of Best Buy and Future Shop, A&B Sound was the go-to place for the sweetest electronics and those massive stereos we begged our parents for. A&B Sound officially closed all of its Canadian locations in 2008.

Eaton’s

Eaton’s was the place to go when your parents dragged you shopping for back-to-school outfits. The department store was located in almost every major mall nationwide before declaring bankruptcy and going out of business in 1999.

Rogers Video

Fridays were incomplete without a trip to Rogers Video to stock up on some must-see flicks for the weekend. From those Mary Kate and Ashley faves to Clueless, we were guaranteed a great weekend if we stopped by Rogers Video.

SAAN

The discount chain could be found right across the country and, at its peak, had more than 350 stores across Canada. Ever wondered why it had the name SAAN? It was short for “Surplus Army, Air Force, Navy.”

Radio Shack

This was pretty much a childhood staple for many of us. It had all the coolest tech — from phones to alarm clocks. The chain goes back over 40 years in Canada, initially as Radio Shack and later as The Source by Circuit City.

La Senza Girl

I needed to have everything in La Senza Girl 💕 pic.twitter.com/b14OqjyTkW — Steph✨ (@stephhwarmack) November 27, 2021

Teens and tweens loved La Senza Girl, but the company received much criticism over the years for what some considered less-than-appropriate clothing items for younger folks. It ended up closing up shop around 2010.

Music World

When we NEEDED the latest album from 98 Degrees or The Spice Girls, we headed to Music World. But as more of us turned to streaming, stores across the country were closed around 2007.

San Francisco

When you just had to have that super cool inflatable couch to impress all your friends. It wasn’t comfy, but it definitely upped your street cred on those weekend sleepovers.

BiWay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BiWay $10 Store (@biway10dollarstore_)

So, this is more of an Eastern Canada thing. Sorry, west coasters. This was a must for deals — we could always find major discounts on basic apparel and general merchandise.

What other stores do you want to see make a comeback? Let us know in the comments.

This article was originally published on August 17, 2022.