Canadian spot makes list of 25 most beautiful places in the world
We’ve always known that Canada has some truly magnificent spots but, of course, it’s always nice to be acknowledged.
CNN Travel has released its round-up of the world’s most breathtaking places and one Canadian destination made their list of 25 of the world’s most beautiful places.
Although beauty is subjective, as the article states, “this list is a good start to plan your travels.”
Looking to travel this year? Here are the 25 destinations to add to add to the list, starting with one destination that’s a little closer to home.
Vancouver Island, Canada
There are several reasons why this west coast gem made the list. Not only does it boast 3,220 km of coastline with gorgeous beaches, mountains, and lakes, CNN describes Vancouver Island as “Canada in miniature.”
And they’re not wrong.
Whether you want to sit by the beach or explore forest trails, this 32,1000 sq km island has plenty to offer. And when it comes to wildlife, Vancouver Island is home to Roosevelt elk and grizzly bears.
Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, Uganda
Bwindi Impenetrable National Park is renowned for its biodiversity. According to UNESCO, it’s home to over 200 species of trees, 202 butterfly species, and half of the world’s mountain gorilla population.
El Nido, Philippines
Aside from the fact that it has five forest ecosystems (lowland evergreen, mangrove forest, semi-deciduous forest, beach forest, mangrove forest, and limestone forest), El Nido also has stunning white sand beaches, coral reefs, and limestone cliffs.
Samburu, Kenya
With 165 sq km of wilderness, you can expect some truly rare species at Samburu National Reserve. Go on a safari to try and catch a glimpse of rare animals like Grévy’s zebra, the Somali ostrich, and Beisa oryx.
Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, China
Located in the Wulingyuan Scenic Area (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), Zhangjiajie National Park draws visitors with its dense forests, caves, and iconic pillar rock formations.
Other destinations on the list include:
Ha Long Bay, Vietnam
Mount Toubkal, Morocco
Rotorua, New Zealand
Kata Tjuta, Australia
The Maldives
Petra, Jordan
Atacama Desert, Chile
Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve, Costa Rica
Ciudad Perdida, Colombia
Dominica
Svalbard, Norway
Lake Bled, Slovenia
Cappadocia, Turkey
Positano, Italy
Lake District, UK
Plitvice Lakes National Park, Croatia
Denali National Park, Alaska
Horseshoe Bend, Arizona
Badlands, South Dakota
Monument Valley, Utah