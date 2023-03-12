Canadian spot makes list of 25 most beautiful places in the world

We’ve always known that Canada has some truly magnificent spots but, of course, it’s always nice to be acknowledged.

CNN Travel has released its round-up of the world’s most breathtaking places and one Canadian destination made their list of 25 of the world’s most beautiful places.

Although beauty is subjective, as the article states, “this list is a good start to plan your travels.”

Looking to travel this year? Here are the 25 destinations to add to add to the list, starting with one destination that’s a little closer to home.

Vancouver Island, Canada

There are several reasons why this west coast gem made the list. Not only does it boast 3,220 km of coastline with gorgeous beaches, mountains, and lakes, CNN describes Vancouver Island as “Canada in miniature.”

And they’re not wrong.

Whether you want to sit by the beach or explore forest trails, this 32,1000 sq km island has plenty to offer. And when it comes to wildlife, Vancouver Island is home to Roosevelt elk and grizzly bears.

Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, Uganda

Bwindi Impenetrable National Park is renowned for its biodiversity. According to UNESCO, it’s home to over 200 species of trees, 202 butterfly species, and half of the world’s mountain gorilla population.

El Nido, Philippines

Aside from the fact that it has five forest ecosystems (lowland evergreen, mangrove forest, semi-deciduous forest, beach forest, mangrove forest, and limestone forest), El Nido also has stunning white sand beaches, coral reefs, and limestone cliffs.

Samburu, Kenya

With 165 sq km of wilderness, you can expect some truly rare species at Samburu National Reserve. Go on a safari to try and catch a glimpse of rare animals like Grévy’s zebra, the Somali ostrich, and Beisa oryx.

Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, China

Located in the Wulingyuan Scenic Area (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), Zhangjiajie National Park draws visitors with its dense forests, caves, and iconic pillar rock formations.

Other destinations on the list include:

Ha Long Bay, Vietnam

Mount Toubkal, Morocco

Rotorua, New Zealand

Kata Tjuta, Australia

The Maldives

Petra, Jordan

Atacama Desert, Chile

Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve, Costa Rica

Ciudad Perdida, Colombia

Dominica

Svalbard, Norway

Lake Bled, Slovenia

Cappadocia, Turkey

Positano, Italy

Lake District, UK

Plitvice Lakes National Park, Croatia

Denali National Park, Alaska

Horseshoe Bend, Arizona

Badlands, South Dakota

Monument Valley, Utah