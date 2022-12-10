The Canadian Security Intelligence Service is hiring and they pay extremely well

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring a ton of folks, including students in co-op programs, and even an entry-level position can make up to $80,000 per year.
CSIS investigates activities that could threaten national security and reporting on them to the federal government. They also take steps to reduce security threats nationwide like counter-terrorism, security screening, and protecting critical infrastructure.
According to CSIS, they offer over 100 different career specializations ranging from intelligence officers (like a modern real-life spy) to IT professionals and analysts. Some of the roles are entry-level and require a bachelor’s degree.
Here’s a look at the open roles as of December 2022:
Business Intelligence Specialist
Database Administrator
Director General, Policy and Partnerships
Foreign Language Communication Analyst
- They are looking for folks proficient in these languages: Arabic, Somali, Farsi, Mandarin, Kurdish, Sorani, Russian, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali, and Spanish
Head, Information Technology
Information Technology Analyst
Intelligence Officer
IT Graduates Recruitment
IT Software Developer
Pay and Benefits Specialist
Regional Protective Services Officer
Relocation Program Advisor
Senior Communications Advisor
Senior Human Resources
Surveillance Officer
Technical Advisor
Technical Lead
Technology Professionals, Operational Support
In addition to careers, they also support student co-op programs:
Student and CO-OP: Administrative Assistant
Student and CO-OP: Data Management and Exploitation
Student and CO-OP: Emergency Management Analyst
Student and CO-OP: Employee Communications and Engagement
Student and CO-OP: Finance
Student and CO-OP: Human Resources
Student and CO-OP: Information Management
Student and CO-OP: Information Technology and Engineering
Student and CO-OP: Internal Audit and Evaluation
Student and CO-OP: Litigation and Disclosure
Student and CO-OP: Policy and Foreign Relations
Student and CO-OP: Protective Services Officer
Student and CO-OP: Science and Research
Curious about becoming an intelligence officer? The salary range is between $65,460 and $102,250 per year. You do need an undergrad degree, but there aren’t a lot of hard skill requirements other than that. Once you’re in, you’ll need to take the Ottawa-based Intelligence Officer Entry Training (IOET) program, that lasts for about 18 weeks.
For more information and to apply, you can visit the CSIS jobs page.