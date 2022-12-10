The Canadian Security Intelligence Service is hiring and they pay extremely well

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring a ton of folks, including students in co-op programs, and even an entry-level position can make up to $80,000 per year.

CSIS investigates activities that could threaten national security and reporting on them to the federal government. They also take steps to reduce security threats nationwide like counter-terrorism, security screening, and protecting critical infrastructure.

According to CSIS, they offer over 100 different career specializations ranging from intelligence officers (like a modern real-life spy) to IT professionals and analysts. Some of the roles are entry-level and require a bachelor’s degree.

Here’s a look at the open roles as of December 2022:

Curious about becoming an intelligence officer? The salary range is between $65,460 and $102,250 per year. You do need an undergrad degree, but there aren’t a lot of hard skill requirements other than that. Once you’re in, you’ll need to take the Ottawa-based Intelligence Officer Entry Training (IOET) program, that lasts for about 18 weeks.

For more information and to apply, you can visit the CSIS jobs page.