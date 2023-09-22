Canadian Rockies named one of the "most captivating" UNESCO sites on Earth

They hold some of the most breathtaking views the country has to offer, and the Canadian Rockies have just been named one of the “most captivating UNESCO sites” on the planet.

The list, compiled by Explore Worldwide, revealed that the Canadian Rockies nabbed the second spot out of more than 50 places shortlisted in the study.

The travel site conducted the study by showing participants images of the shortlisted landmarks, and using “eye-tracking technology,” it measured the average gaze duration of each landmark to reveal which of those drew attention the quickest and longest.

You might also like: Charging bull elk rips into a tourist's truck in Jasper National Park (PHOTOS)

A gorgeous spot in Canada was just named a UNESCO World Heritage Site (PHOTOS)

This larch hike in Banff is the best one and there are barely any crowds (PHOTOS)

The Canadian Rockies snatched participants’ attention, holding it for a lengthy average gaze duration of 0.31 seconds.

The Rockies are made up of a group of four national parks in Alberta and BC — Banff, Jasper, Kootenay, and Yoho.

They hold some of the best hiking and wildlife viewing in Canada, with spots like Moraine Lake in Banff National Park, Mount Edith Cavell in Jasper National Park and Burgess Shale in Yoho National Park.

The Canadian Rockies were bested by the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and Canal in the UK for first place.

You can check out the full list here.