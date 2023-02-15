Court sides with Canadian resort that blamed a guest for being robbed

A small claims case had major White Lotus vibes when a man took a Canadian hotel resort to court after being robbed.

The small claims dispute involved a man named Joseph Harris and True Key Hotels & Resorts in BC.

On the last night of Harris’ stay at the resort, his room was burglarized, and several items were stolen.

Harris claimed the Canadian resort was to blame for his being robbed and wanted compensation for his stolen items, minus what the insurance company paid him, plus depreciation and compensation for the trauma and the “value of his electronic data.”

True Key said it didn’t owe Harris anything, saying his negligence led to his belongings being stolen and that he had already been compensated by his insurance company.

Harris was burglarized while he slept. The items that were stolen included his laptop, passport and wallet. He realized his misfortune when waking up the following day.

True Key proved that the doors in the room were locked, and there was no indication that anyone else aside from Harris had entered his room through the electronically locked doors. Additionally, True Key pointed out that Harris had left his ground-floor patio door unlocked, and that’s likely how the intruder got into the suite.

Harris tried to argue that True Key failed to ensure he could safely sleep in his room without his life or property being in danger.

The tribunal member overseeing the case couldn’t find any proof that True Key was negligent, but that even if the resort was, Harris had failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove it.

In the end, Harris walked away with zero dollars, aside from what his insurance company had reimbursed him.

Next time you stay at a fancy resort, keep your patio doors locked while you sleep.