Canadian realtor hit with huge fine for drinking a customer's milk (VIDEO)

A Canadian realtor faced some consequences for his actions in a customer’s home last summer involving a carton of milk.

Lyska Fullerton, a BC resident, said that a realtor opened her fridge, drank milk straight from the container, and claimed he also broke her couch.

Fullerton shared the story on Facebook last year and also shared a video of the questionable act.

According to the BC Financial Services Authority (BCFSA), the realtor, Mike Rose, was hit with a disciplinary penalty of $20,000. He was also forced to pay enforcement expenses of $2,500.

If Rose doesn’t pay, his real estate licence could be suspended. The BCFSA decision also suggests that Rose apologized for his actions.

What exactly led to this monetary loss for Rose?

Daily Hive obtained a video that began with the Kamloops realtor opening some blinds in the kitchen. Rose was at the Fullerton residence for a showing. The video shows him looking out the window momentarily and strolling around.

The video shows him moving to the fridge, opening the door, and drinking straight from the carton.

See the video here:

According to the BCFSA decision, Rose did it because he was dehydrated due to a medical condition.

Fullerton thinks he was “looking for something else to consume.” The video does show him taking a second look after putting the milk back in the fridge in the video.

He then exits through a door in the kitchen.

“If your home was shown by this guy and you have cameras maybe you should check them,” wrote Fullerton.

In her Facebook post, Fullerton claims that the realtor in question (now identified as Rose) also broke an arm of a couch by sitting on it.

Fullerton asked her Facebook followers, “So tell me what you would do?”

Let us know in the comments what YOU would do.