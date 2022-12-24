Canadian rapper Tory Lanez found guilty in shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been found guilty by a Los Angeles jury of shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in her feet during an altercation in 2020, according to several media outlets.

The decision came down Friday for the 30-year-old rapper. His legal name is Daystar Peterson.

The New York Times reported that he was found guilty of all three charges against him — assault with a semiautomatic firearm, felony negligent discharge of a gun and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm.

The charges could result in 22 years in prison and he could be deported.

In August 2020, Megan Thee Stallion identified the Toronto rapper as the person who shot her during an Instagram live video.