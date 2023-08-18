Canadian pilot shows off spectacular "office" views (VIDEO)

Even those who frequently fly in and out of Toronto don’t always get to see a killer vista of the city thanks to cloud cover, bad weather, seating assignments and flight paths, but if you’ve ever wondered what a picture-perfect flyover of the metropolis looks like, one local pilot is here to help.

Commercial captain Luca Dibratto has racked up hundreds of thousands of likes and millions of views on TikTok with his stellar footage from the cockpit of various aircraft, whether it be peaceful clips from up in the clouds, a cabin tour, or an exclusive glimpse into what a jetliner’s takeoff looks like from the best seat in the house.

According to his bio, Dibratto is based here in TO, which is why so many of his posts show him making his way to or from Ontario travel hubs.

Some of his videos show the Toronto skyline in all of its glory from a one-of-a-kind vantage point, the skyscrapers of the downtown core looking like tiny figurines from 30,000 feet up as they sprawl out toward the lake beyond.

His most popular video, which has accrued a whopping five million views, shows a stunning early-morning departure out of the 6ix, with a fluffy blanket of clouds concealing all signs of the land below.

That is, all signs but one.

In the brief 15 seconds of footage, the CN Tower can be seen proudly poking through the sea of white, making for an absolutely surreal, awe-inspiring scene as the sun rises.

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime shot for most of us, though the pilot likely gets to see it with his own eyes very often.

As we all look forward to Dibratto sharing more exclusive peeks into life behind the yoke, let’s hope the young pilot continues to do so safely, focusing more on the controls and sky ahead of him than anything else.