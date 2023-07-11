A Canadian passenger train has just been named the best in the world

A Canadian passenger rail company has just been named the best in the world by a New York-based travel magazine.

Travel and Leisure has released its prestigious annual World’s Best Awards, and The Rocky Mountaineer ranked at the top of the magazine’s inaugural list of best trains.

Trains were rated by readers based on a range of factors, including accommodation, dining options, service, routes, and value.

With a reader score of 88.05, The Rocky Mountaineer beat out its international peers for a number of different reasons, but many highlighted one thing in particular – the excellent food on board.

Locally sourced ingredients are featured in the meals served onboard the Rocky Mountaineer. Depending on the level of service selected, this could be something like a Pacific salmon with garlic herb rice paired with local wine. The GoldLeaf Service offers gourmet meals in the lower-level dining area of the train, in addition to many top-shelf drink options.

“This is the way to run a railroad,” one voter wrote to Travel + Leisure.

“We took the Rocky Mountaineer from Vancouver to Banff round-trip. Gold-leaf service, glass-domed cars, comfortable seats, great (almost nonstop) food service and views of the Canadian Rockies outside your window. What an enjoyable trip.”

The Rocky Mountaineer offers trips ranging from one to 14 nights that take travellers to locations in Western Canada and the US.

One of its unique features is that passengers spend the evening at a luxury hotel rather than travelling through the night. The benefit of doing it this way is that travellers can always enjoy the spectacular mountain views from inside the glass dome.

The British Pullman, A Belmond Train, is second on the list. It has a rich history of transporting British royalty and heads of state, including Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. Today, the British Pullman makes day trips to destinations across England.

In third place, the Inca Rail received high praise for its range of train experiences available to guests. These range from the standard “Voyager” fare to “Private,” which grants access to an outdoor balcony and live music.