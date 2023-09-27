"Karma. À la mode": Canadian author gets the last, tasty laugh in parking altercation

An altercation over a parking space in Vancouver, BC, between a Canadian author and a Tesla driver wound up in the author’s favour, and he got the last, tasty laugh.

Aaron Chapman, a well-known author based in Vancouver, told a Tesla driver they’d likely get a parking ticket for parking in front of a major event venue, the Orpheum.

In an Instagram post, Chapman writes that the Tesla driver told him to go f**k himself and presumed they were “just some nosy civilian rather than the guy running the concert tonight.”

He then writes, “Here’s a photo of me eating an ice cream cone while I watched it being towed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Chapman (@thataaronchapman)

We reached out to Chapman about the incident.

“That ice cream was sweet,” Chapman told Daily Hive.

We asked him if he saw the driver following the altercation and the subsequent towing.

“I never saw that Tesla driver again. But, with how much it’s been shared, I can’t help but think he saw my post,” Chapman said.

“Vancouver is a little bit too small a town for somebody to say, ‘Oh man, I saw this great post today — hey Larry, you have a black Tesla, don’t you? Look at this.’ I’m sure he’s seen it.”

The responses to Chapman’s Instagram post were just as entertaining as the altercation itself.

“This is a level of petty only one can aspire to reach,” said one comment.

“And it was all probably captured on the Tesla’s camera system. The entitled owner now gets to watch you watching his car get towed. Bravo! What a performance!”

Others commented on Chapman’s choice of sweet treats.

“Just came here to say top-notch ice cream choice, Nestle Drumstrick with the caramel.”

Other Instagram users called this the top comment:

“Instant karma. A la mode.”