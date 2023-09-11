Canadian movers get sued after fancy Italian leather sofa gets damaged

A Canadian moving company with a small history of legal trouble got sued after movers damaged an Italian leather sofa.

The company in question we’ve done similar stories about is 2 Burley Men Moving Ltd., based out of Victoria, British Columbia.

Paula Colford sued the company for $3,800 in damage to the sofa, a different couch, and a China cabinet, a BC Civil Resolution Tribunal case.

Colford had asked the Canadian moving company to deliver the sofa to someone else’s home. She paid $325.68 for the move.

Burley didn’t deny damaging the sofa, but in response to the $3,800 claim, the moving company suggested liability for damage was limited to $0.60 per pound based on the contract both parties signed.

Photographic evidence showed apparent scratches and scuffs on the sofa’s leather and feet and ripped fabric on the underside of the furniture. Two buttons also got detached. It is undisputed that the sofa was in new condition before the move.

Based on its $0.60 per pound liability terms, Burley offered Colford $147.

According to the tribunal decision, the $3,800 claim was based on the damage for all three items, including the couch, sofa, and China cabinet, but there was only proof of damage to the sofa.

The tribunal stated that some portions of the sofa were repairable while others were not, finding that the sofa’s value had “likely decreased.”

“On a judgment basis, I find $500 is an appropriate amount to compensate the applicants for the damaged sofa,” the tribunal said.

In the end, Colford was awarded $587.50, including tribunal fees.