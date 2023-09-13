"He loved life": Canadian med student found dead in Grenada

A Canadian medical student who went missing last week in Grenada has been found dead.

According to a release from the Grenada Police Force issued on Tuesday, Liam Fisher, a 35-year-old Canadian citizen, was last seen on Saturday, September 9, while attending the Grenada Hash House Harriers run.

Police said Fisher was studying medicine at St. George’s University.

In a follow-up statement on September 12, officials said the body of a man was discovered in Marian, St. George, that evening.

“As a result, efforts are being made to positively identify the body. A post-mortem to determine the cause of death will be done. Police investigations are ongoing,” read the release.

In a statement to Daily Hive, Global Affairs Canada confirmed that it was “aware of the death of a Canadian citizen in Grenada.”

“Consular officials are in contact with local authorities and are providing consular assistance to the family. Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed,” read the statement.

On Instagram, Fisher’s loved ones posted a statement stating they were “completely devasted by the loss of [their] beautiful son Liam Fisher.”

“He loved life and he worked so hard to be the person he wanted to be and to help others on their journeys. He crammed so much living in. We love you, Liam,” read the Instagram caption.

According to LinkedIn, Fisher was also a coach and co-founder at MVMT Academy in North Vancouver, BC.

The gym’s Instagram page has several photos of Fisher coaching classes.

St. George’s University also posted a tribute to Fisher on its Instagram story.

“We extend our most heartfelt condolences to Liam’s family, friends, classmates, facility, and staff during this difficult time. The SGU community joins together in mourning this profound loss.”