A Canadian can hardly contain his excitement after he won a massive prize through a Scratch & Win game.

According to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation, Dorin Ranisav said he started shaking and admitted he “threw up at work because of my excitement” when he discovered his prize.

The Vancouver man won the top prize of $100,000 from BCLC’s 777 Scratch & Win.

“I thought, ‘What is going on? Is this real?'” He told BCLC.

Ranisav said he broke the incredible news to his wife first. He said she was in so much shock that she responded to the news by saying, “Shut up.”

Ranisav said he would be treating his loved ones with a celebratory dinner. He also plans to buy a bigger vehicle for family road trips across the province.

Ranisav purchased and checked his ticket at Safeway on Davie Street.