Canadian reunites Italian couple with lost wedding ring after snorkel dive in Mexico (PHOTOS)

Keith Bratt from Lethbridge, Alberta, was snorkelling at Akumal Bay Turtle Sanctuary in Mexico when he spotted a wedding ring on the ocean floor.
Bratt and his wife had decided to visit the sanctuary during their vacation to Playa del Carmen to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.
He spotted the ring but was unable to retrieve it himself because he had been told to stay at the water’s surface to avoid disturbing the turtles.
Determined to retrieve the ring, Bratt quickly swam over to his guide, who was able to dive down to collect the band.
The ring was engraved with vital clues to its ownership: the name Licia and the date April 24.
Bratt returned to Canada with the ring and set out to find its owner online.
He knew it was a long shot but he was determined to reunite the ring with its owner.
He posted pictures of the wedding ring on his Facebook and Instagram pages, asking friends to spread the word.
Thanks to their keen investigation skills, it was not long before Bratt found the owner.
Licia Pietroluongo from Italy posted on Facebook claiming the ring belonged to her husband.
Bratt got in contact with Pietroluongo.
He told Daily Hive, “We have talked over Facebook and one phone call. She doesn’t speak English, so her cousin was our translator.”
Pietroluongo revealed she had a matching ring with her husband’s name engraved on it.
“It was really emotional. It’s not the value; it’s the meaning to them,” Bratt said.
Pietroluongo told Bratt she believed the ring would bring her a long, happy marriage because Bratt found it on his wedding anniversary.
As of May 15, Bratt says he is in the process of returning the ring to Pietroluongo.
Bratt uploaded this photo of Pietroluongo on her wedding day.
As if the story couldn’t get any cuter, Bratt told Daily Hive he plans to travel to Italy in November and hopes to meet with Pietroluongo and her husband.
Have you ever found and returned an extraordinary item? Let us know in the comments.