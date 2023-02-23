Canadian man shocked to see an extra zero on the end of his lotto win

An Alberta man was totally stunned when he realized his lotto win had an extra zero at the end.

Bobby-Joe Etienne bought his lucky Lotto Max ticket on January 16 from Circle K at 9109 92 Avenue in Grand Prairie. He won by matching the last six digits of the winning number for the January 17 draw.

When Etienne pulled out cash from a shop, he checked his ticket, but he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw what he had won.

“I was so shocked,” he said. “I actually thought I won $10,000.”

You might also like: 11 weird and wonderful attractions to see in and around Edmonton

Brad Marchand is fighting Oilers fans on Twitter and insulting Edmonton

Some big changes are coming soon for drivers in Alberta

But after looking at a photo he took to commemorate his win, he realized it was actually $100,000.

“I’m still in shock. You just never think it will happen to you,” he added.

The Red Deer local has one big plan for his windfall.

“I’m going to put it towards buying a home.”