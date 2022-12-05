NewsLotteryCanada

Canadian man's wife was more excited about lotto win than he was

Dec 5 2022, 9:20 pm
Lotto 6/49 tickets/BCLC

Adventure awaits one Canadian man who just won a major Lotto 6/49 prize.

After someone on Facebook passed on the news that a winner in Golden, BC, won the lottery, Brian Coulombe said it prompted him to check his numbers online.

To his surprise, he matched 5/6+ numbers from the November 12 Lotto 6/49 draw, earning him exactly $248,775.80.

BCLC

Coulombe first shared the news with his wife, who was even more excited than him, he said.

“She was in disbelief and shock! She said she had to check three or four times to confirm the win.”

The BC winner plans to use his earnings to travel to Europe and is even considering purchasing an RV.

The winning ticket was purchased from a Petro Canada on 1417 North Trans-Canada Highway.

