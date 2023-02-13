"What the heck?" Canadian wins major lotto prize thanks to scratch ticket

A Canadian man was just at home when he won big using a Scratch & Win ticket.

Richard Lambert of Salmon Arm, BC said his first thought when seeing he scored the top prize of $50,000 was, “what the heck?”

“I asked to see my brother’s phone so I could check the ticket to make sure,” he told the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

“I don’t have words, just laughter.”

Lambert was playing BCLC’s Super Crossword Scratch & Win ticket and purchased his ticket from the Salmon Arm Chevron at 101 Trans-Canada Highway.