"I thought it was $250": Canadian man wins major lotto prize over holidays

A BC man says he was at work when he realized his eyes were not deceiving him and in fact, he just won a major lottery prize.

“I didn’t believe it,” he said. “I thought it was $250 or $25,000 and then realized it was a lot more than that!”

Palwinder Sidhu from Surrey actually won the Daily Grand prize of $250,000.

He said he couldn’t wait to share the news with his wife, who was overjoyed to hear the news.

“She didn’t believe it at first, and then I showed her some screenshots of my PlayNow account.”

The Surrey resident said it feels “exciting” and “amazing” to be a lottery winner and plans to use his win in a “positive manner,” he told the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

“[Sidhu] looks forward to making a few dreams come true, thanks to his prize — including purchasing a home and starting a business,” a statement from BCLC reads.

He purchased his ticket on PlayNow.com.