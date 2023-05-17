Mexican authorities investigating murder of a 27-year-old Canadian tourist

A Canadian man has been found dead in Oaxaca, according to Mexican officials.

The man was identified as 27-year-old tourist Victor Masson, who died from gunshot wounds on Monday, May 16. Spain-based newspaper El Pais reports that Masson was shot in the back and was found in a car in the coastal town of Puerto Escondido.

According to local media, the incident took place at around 1 pm when residents of the Arroyo Seco neighbourhood heard a shot and alerted authorities.

In a Facebook post on May 16, the State Prosecutor’s General’s Office of Oaxaca (FGEO) confirmed the death, which has been classified as a homicide.

“According to the initial investigations, the lifeless body of the victim was located on May 15, 2023, inside his vehicle that was in the streets of the colony Arroyo Seco de Puerto Escondido, belonging to the municipality of San Pedro Mixtepec,” reads the post.

The crime scene was processed by a multidisciplinary team after municipal police alerted FGEO.

It’s the second violent attack against a foreigner in Oaxaca this week. Two days prior to Masson’s death, Benjamin Gamond, a 23-year-old tourist from Argentina, died from “several machete blows.”

Daily Hive has been in touch with Global Affairs Canada and will update this story accordingly.