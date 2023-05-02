“I started vibrating”: Canadian man ecstatic after major lottery win 

A Canadian man was having a regular day at home with his wife when it suddenly turned into a day they will never forget.

Brenton Lalonde says he punched his ticket from a Petro Canada in Nanaimo, BC and didn’t check it until he saw a lottery commercial at home.

“Then [I] decided to check my ticket,” he told the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. “I gave it to my wife to scan on her phone, and then I started vibrating!”

The BC man won $75,000 and said the win “doesn’t feel real.”

With his prize, he plans to finish renovating his home.