"They want to silence them": Canadian man fighting to free jailed cousin in Iran

After Iranian intelligence forces arrested his cousin with a blank warrant, Amir Bajehkian is pushing Canadians to know his cousin’s name — Semiramis Babaei.

Bajehkian says eight officers showed up at Babaei’s family home in Tehran, but when she was not there, they used her brother’s phone to text her.

“Hey, Mom’s not feeling well. Can you come home?” Bajehkian said the text read.

When Babaei came home, she was arrested. Her room was searched and police took her phone and electronics.

Babaei is an award-winning author, theatre critic, and playwright. She has also translated books by Tom Stoppard, Scott Fitzgerald, and James Thurber.

She’s also described as a witty, smart, and sassy person by her cousin, Bajehkian, who lives in Vancouver and grew up with her in Iran.

Around 4:30 am last Monday, Bajehkian learned the news of his cousin’s arrest when he checked his Instagram messages.

“I was shocked. I called my loved ones in Iran and tried to get as much information as possible,” he said.

Babaei’s family has been kept in the dark about the reason for her arrest or any updates on her case. Bajehkian says all they know is she is in Evin Prison located in Tajrish.

The last time they heard from her was when she called her family on the first day to say she was alright.

“But ever since then, there’s no news and family are trying to get a hold of her,” he said.

“She was arrested at the same time as three of her friends,” Bajehkian added. “So this was coordinated efforts.”

In response to his cousin’s arrest, Bajehkian acted quickly and started to advocate for Babaei and spread the word online about her arrest.

“When the regime arrests people, the common theme is they tell the families ‘keep quiet, keep the silence, otherwise it will be problematic for your loved ones in prison,'” he explained. “But by raising awareness, you’ll increase the cost of the regime because people know about it. And there is tension on those people and it’s harder for them to keep them for an extended period, torture them, or — heaven forbid — execution.”

Protests around the world have broken out to show support for those who continue to stand against the Iranian government following the high-profile death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who was reportedly beaten while in the custody of Iran’s “morality police” because she didn’t wear her hijab correctly.

Condemnation against the Iranian regime has followed in the wake of Amini’s death and violence has erupted in the country.

Bajehkian who left Iran 17 years ago and lives in Vancouver now, says he’s felt “numbness, the powerlessness, the feeling of anger, of course, fear,” while he witnesses the ongoing uprisings end in violence and mass arrests.

“They’re probably trying to intimidate the free thinkers and those who are beacons of light in this darkness that’s all over Iran.

“They want to silence them and make sure even when they’re out… they don’t have any impact.”

Award-winning theater critic, playwright and translator, #SemiramisBabaei, was arrested at her home on Monday. Her charges are unknown and she is reportedly being held in Evin prison. https://t.co/Mwi7OH4kf5 — Nazanin Boniadi (@NazaninBoniadi) December 7, 2022

Since advocating for Babaei, Bajehkian says the solidarity in Canada has been heartwarming for him and his family.

He says there are many people like Babaei who’ve been arrested so he is pushing to ensure people around the world can put a face to the statistics of people impacted by the Iranian regime.

“When you bring names to stories, it would make more sense for the people in the world. A lot of times when we are in Canada, people think that ‘okay, Iran is far, far away and this is not our fight and why should we care about it?’ But when we talk about my cousin or others who were arrested with her, these are just people like us.

“They’re trying to make a difference, trying to live a life, and trying to have an impact. And this is a fight for humanity.”