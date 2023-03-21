An Alberta man had the most chill reaction ever to his six-digit lotto win

A Fort McMurray man had the most nonchalant reaction ever to his six-digit lotto win.

On March 1, Yi Jie Wang picked up his Lotto 6/49 ticket at the Superstore on Haineault Street in Fort McMurray for the draw later that evening.

A few days later, Wang returned to the store and scanned his ticket on the self-checker, discovering the Extra he added to his ticket had netted him a healthy $100,000 prize.

“Not bad,” he recalled thinking to himself.

“It’s very helpful.”

He won by matching the last six digits of the winning Extra number: 3909838.

The happy winner has some very practical ideas in mind for his windfall.

“I’m going to put some of it towards my line of credit and some into savings,” Wang explained.

“It feels good,” he added.