A Canadian man is sharing beaver content and people are loving it (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Feb 21 2023, 5:33 pm
A Saskatchewan man’s Twitter account is offering some peak Canadian content, posting videos and photos of beavers he finds around Saskatoon.

The “Mike’s Photos and Videos of Beavers” Twitter account has more than 22,000 followers keeping up with his adventures as he follows “beaver families in Saskatoon and taking photos and videos of them to share with beaver fans.”

One of his posts of a pair of beavers waddling down a trail recently went somewhat viral, amassing more than 10,000 likes.

The account has tons of adorable photos and videos, with some beaver families hanging out and others just lounging around or munching down on some trees.

The account has made people fans of beavers, with some commenting on how cute and funny they are.

