A Canadian man is sharing beaver content and people are loving it (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

A Saskatchewan man’s Twitter account is offering some peak Canadian content, posting videos and photos of beavers he finds around Saskatoon.

The “Mike’s Photos and Videos of Beavers” Twitter account has more than 22,000 followers keeping up with his adventures as he follows “beaver families in Saskatoon and taking photos and videos of them to share with beaver fans.”

One of his posts of a pair of beavers waddling down a trail recently went somewhat viral, amassing more than 10,000 likes.

Although beavers are primarily nocturnal, they have poor eyesight both in both daylight and darkness. These beavers never saw me lying on the trail to take their video, and I had to make noise to stop them so I could roll out of the way. 😀😀 #beavers #cuteanimals pic.twitter.com/sl8klNM3wg — Mike’s Photos and Videos of Beavers (@MDigout99) February 18, 2023

The account has tons of adorable photos and videos, with some beaver families hanging out and others just lounging around or munching down on some trees.

A photo from about a year ago, of ChewBarka the Beaver stretched up tall to eat, with the Delta Bessborough Hotel as a backdrop. #urbanwildlife #beavers #saskatoon pic.twitter.com/hWMcXqlOQ2 — Mike’s Photos and Videos of Beavers (@MDigout99) February 21, 2023

Today is Family Day in Saskatchewan, so I thought I would share this video of 5 Saskatoon beavers having a family dinner in a beaver pond, while loudly chatting about their day. 🦫❤️🦫❤️🦫#family #beavers #animals pic.twitter.com/fcybyV5HP0 — Mike’s Photos and Videos of Beavers (@MDigout99) February 20, 2023

A quick but cool beaver video. I was crouched right next to this beaver on the riverbank, when it stood up and peeled a strip of cambium from a fallen tree. Not often do you get to look up at a wild beaver. 🦫❤️🦫❤️🦫#beaver #wildlife #animals pic.twitter.com/tGPiWBQ8Ux — Mike’s Photos and Videos of Beavers (@MDigout99) February 17, 2023

The account has made people fans of beavers, with some commenting on how cute and funny they are.

Cool beans, beavers have been my favorite animals since elementary school. I am now 50 , I enjoy your post! — Caryl Lyn Lewis (@CarylLynLewis1) February 17, 2023

Amazing footage, Mike. Thank you so much for teaching so much about beavers 🦫. It’s fascinating and I so appreciate that you are capturing this information about wonderful beavers. Tysm! ✨⭐️💫♥️🦫♥️⭐️💫✨ — Robyn Connery (@robynconnery1) February 12, 2023