“It’s so exciting and freeing!”: Canadian gets rich off a Scratch & Win ticket

A Canadian who was out for a walk in the snow with his significant other casually picked up a Scratch & Win ticket. Little did he know, that purchase would change his life.

Taylor Starling, who lives in Kamloops, BC, is now $50,000 richer.

He picked up the ticket from the Super Save Gas on Westsyde Road and was at home at his kitchen table when he checked it.

“I was in disbelief,” he said. “It’s so exciting and freeing!”

While he doesn’t have immediate plans for the money, he hopes to plan a trip one day.

Here’s what I would do if I had $50,000:

Pay off my student loans

Go to Los Angeles and get a floor ticket to a Taylor Swift concert this summer

Rent a bigger apartment that lets me have a dog

