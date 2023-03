New Canadian lottery winner plans to celebrate Christmas in NYC

A lottery player in Canada just won it big and has his heart set on a Christmas trip to New York City to celebrate.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, Gregory Edge was at home in Port Coquitlam when he found out that he had won a life-changing amount of money.

He won $100,000 on a Boom Multiplier Scratch & Win prize, and now he’s set to visit NYC with his family for the holidays.

ā€œMy daughter was beside me, and I was in such shock that I had her read out the amount, and then my wife screamed,ā€ he said.

He bought the ticket from the Mary Hill Town Pantry on Kingsway Avenue “after seeing the ticket name and thinking it would be a fun one to try,” said BCLC in a release.

Edge is planning to invest a portion of his win and is looking forward to being able to plan long-term now that his financial reality has changed. He’s grateful for the windfall, but if he ever won a major jackpot price, he would want “to build my dream home in the Okanagan, travel and spend my time volunteering.ā€