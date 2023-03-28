New Canadian lottery winner plans to celebrate Christmas in NYC

A lottery player in Canada just won it big and has his heart set on a Christmas trip to New York City to celebrate.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, Gregory Edge was at home in Port Coquitlam when he found out that he had won a life-changing amount of money.

He won $100,000 on a Boom Multiplier Scratch & Win prize, and now he’s set to visit NYC with his family for the holidays.

“My daughter was beside me, and I was in such shock that I had her read out the amount, and then my wife screamed,” he said.

He bought the ticket from the Mary Hill Town Pantry on Kingsway Avenue “after seeing the ticket name and thinking it would be a fun one to try,” said BCLC in a release.

Edge is planning to invest a portion of his win and is looking forward to being able to plan long-term now that his financial reality has changed. He’s grateful for the windfall, but if he ever won a major jackpot price, he would want “to build my dream home in the Okanagan, travel and spend my time volunteering.”