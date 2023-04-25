Canadian lake splashes into the top 10 most beautiful in the world (PHOTOS)

Canada has plenty of natural wonders, and one lake nestled in the Canadian Rockies has been named one of the top 10 most beautiful mountain lakes in the world.

Conde Nast Traveller rounded up lakes from across the globe and only one in Canada made the cut: Lake Louise in Banff National Park.

The travel publication acknowledged that the national park is “home to dozens of glacial lakes,” but few offer the same staggering beauty as Lake Louise.

The area is known for dazzling blue waters, towering mountains, and the luxe Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise that overlooks the lake.

The national park Lake Louise sits in, Banff, was recently named one of the most beautiful places in the world and was also named one of the most Instagrammable places in the world.

Banff really seems to have it going on!

Just remember: if you try and hit up Moraine Lake — another iconic lake in the park — this year, you’ll no longer be able to drive your own vehicle directly to it.

If you are travelling to Alberta to check out Lake Louise, we’ve rounded up some of the best lakes to check out across the province, if you fancy a dip in them.