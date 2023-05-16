Canadian lake named one of the best spots to see clearest water on Earth (PHOTOS)

Canada has plenty of natural wonders, and one lake nestled in the Alberta Rockies has been named one of the best places to see the clearest water in the world.

Travel + Leisure rounded up places from across the globe and only one in Canada made the cut: Peyto Lake in Banff National Park.

The gem-colored lake is about an hour’s drive from the Banff townsite and about a two-hour drive from the Jasper townsite to its north.

You might also like: You can check out an Alberta lake where they filmed Brokeback Mountain

Canadian lake splashes into the top 10 most beautiful in the world (PHOTOS)

Banff named one of the world's most beautiful destinations

The lake and Peyto Glacier were named after Bill Peyto who was a renowned mountain guide and pioneer in Banff.

You can hike for around 10 minutes to the viewpoint to take pictures of the stunning lake.

If you want to avoid the crowds that will be undoubtedly flocking to the viewpoint, you can hike a little higher where fewer people dare venture.

Other spots to make the list include Crater Lake, Oregon, Egremnoi, Greece, and Ambergris Caye, Belize.

Another lake in Banff National Park was just named one of the most beautiful in the world, so you know a visit to Canada’s oldest national park must be in order this summer.