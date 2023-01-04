Canadian scenic artist's 13-day "Jeopardy!" winning streak comes to an end (VIDEO)

A Canadian scenic artist was on his way to catch up with Jeopardy! champ Mattea Roach’s historic winning streak, but was stopped short at 13 victories.

Ray Lalonde was gunning for a 14th victory, having collected winnings of US$386,400 going into Tuesday’s show.

Despite answering the Final Jeopardy! correct, his final score of $24,000 wasn’t enough to beat competitor Lloyd Sy, whose final score was $24,490.

The Torontonian still secured super-champ status, ranking 11th in overall consecutive wins on the long-running game show.

This also means he’s secured a place in the next Tournament of Champions.

Besides his sick trivia skills, Lalonde also has a pretty cool job.

As a scenic painter, he gets to work on cool movie and film sets like The Handmaid’s Tale, which films in Toronto.

“I work for TV shows and movies, and basically do the artwork on sets,” LaLonde told TBS News Watch.

“In construction for TV, you’re building everything out of plywood and have to make everything look like the real thing. Like it’s a brick wall, a stone wall, or marble, anything like that. It’s all fake. That’s what I do.”

But what makes him even cooler is what he plans to do with his winnings.

“I started off talking to my daughter about getting her into grad school and that’s certainly going to help with that,” he told Jeopardy!.

Earlier this year, fellow Canadian Mattea Roach also made waves on the show, winning 23 straight games.

“Mattea set a very high bar,” Lalonde told Jeopardy! in an interview.

She ranks fifth in longest consecutive wins and is the first-ever Gen Z super-champ.