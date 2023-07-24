Killers of the Flower Moon is the latest film in the illustrious repertoire of Martin Scorsese, scheduled to release this October, and a Canadian Indigenous music group has helped a recent trailer come to life.

The Halluci Nation, formerly a Tribe Called Red, hails from Ottawa, Ontario, and one of the Canadian Indigenous group’s most popular tracks was used in the trailer for the new Scorsese flick.

“Stadium Pow Wow” is the song’s name and it was featured in an Apple TV YouTube trailer with over 10 million views now.

The Halluci Nation is a Canadian Indigenous electronic music group incorporating influences from genres like hip-hop, reggae, and dubstep. The elements of First Nations music, including chanting and drumming, give the band an ear-catching and fresh sound.

The band’s music has also been featured in the Netflix series Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts and music for the sitcom Rutherford Falls.

Killers of the Flower Moon, which stars Leonardo Di Caprio alongside Lily Gladstone and other Hollywood heavyweights like Robert De Niro and Brendan Fraser, is about the Osage Nation.

The movie recounts how the nation discovered a bursting oil well, which immediately led to an influx of wealth. The film details the extortion, manipulation, and murders of members of the Osage Nation and the ensuing FBI investigation.

