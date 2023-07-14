NewsCanada

Canadian Forces mobilizing to fight forest fires in BC

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jul 14 2023, 11:50 pm
Canadian Forces mobilizing to fight forest fires in BC
EB Adventure Photography/Shutterstock

The army has been called in to help BC fight wildfires burning across the province.

On Friday, June 14, Canadian Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said that the federal government approved a request for the Canadian Armed Forces to assist firefighters and emergency management.

The wildfire situation in BC

As of Friday afternoon, there are 369 active wildfires burning in BC, 233 of which are classified as out of control.

In 2023, there have been 1,083 fires in total. Most of them have been caused by lightning, and extremely dry conditions have turned the province into a tinderbox. BC is facing perhaps its worst wildfire season ever.

So far this season, wildfires have shut down highways, been seen burning close to Vancouver, and claimed the life of a 19-year-old firefighter.

More to come…

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.