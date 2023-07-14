The army has been called in to help BC fight wildfires burning across the province.

On Friday, June 14, Canadian Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said that the federal government approved a request for the Canadian Armed Forces to assist firefighters and emergency management.

Firefighters and emergency management personnel in British Columbia are working tirelessly to manage the wildfires. To aid their efforts, we have now approved a Request for Federal Assistance and we’re mobilizing resources from across federal departments and @CanadianForces. — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) July 14, 2023

The wildfire situation in BC

As of Friday afternoon, there are 369 active wildfires burning in BC, 233 of which are classified as out of control.

In 2023, there have been 1,083 fires in total. Most of them have been caused by lightning, and extremely dry conditions have turned the province into a tinderbox. BC is facing perhaps its worst wildfire season ever.

So far this season, wildfires have shut down highways, been seen burning close to Vancouver, and claimed the life of a 19-year-old firefighter.

The news from British Columbia – that one of the firefighters bravely battling wildfires has lost her life – is heartbreaking. At this incredibly difficult time, I’m sending my deepest condolences to her family, her friends, and her fellow firefighters. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 14, 2023

