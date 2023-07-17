Another Canadian firefighter has died while battling wildfires

A second Canadian firefighter has died while battling wildfires this past week.

In a release, officials confirmed the firefighter was from Fort Liard, Northwest Territories (NWT).

His identity was not revealed, but the statement did confirm that he “passed away from an injury sustained while fighting a wildfire in the Fort Liard District Saturday afternoon.”

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and community. We share your deep sorrow at this loss. We send our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy, including wildfire personnel who are committed to protecting their communities and the residents of the NWT,” stated officials.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the incident on Sunday, stating he was “incredibly saddened by the news from the Northwest Territories that another firefighter has lost their life battling wildfires.”

“To their family, their friends, and those they were heroically serving alongside: Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts. We’re here for you,” he said.

The tragic news comes after a 19-year-old female wildland firefighter died last week while trying to clear brush within a remote area where a small fire had started in Revelstoke, BC.

She has since been identified as Devyn Gale. Her brother, Nolan, paid tribute to her on Instagram over the weekend.

“Yesterday, while working a fire, my sister Devyn was struck by a tree and killed. Devyn was an amazing sister. She was so kind and thoughtful,” he stated in the caption.

“She was careful, considerate, hardworking. She was smarter and better at what she did than she gave herself credit for. I’m so grateful to have grown up beside her. I’m grateful for everything she’s done for me and others, completely out of kindness with no expectation for reciprocation.”

There are 379 active wildfires in BC and 89 active wildfires in the NWT.

On Friday, July 14, Canadian Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair announced that the federal government approved a request for the Canadian Armed Forces to assist firefighters and emergency management in BC.