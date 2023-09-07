Two Canadian spots named North America's best places to see fall leaves (PHOTOS)

Two Canadian locations made it onto a recent list of the best places to see fall leaves in North America, and it’s already got us thinking of a road trip.

Architectural Digest‘s recent article, The 21 Best Places in North America to See Fall Leaves, rounded out its top five with King’s Highway 60 in Algonquin Provincial Park, Ontario.

“Passing through Algonquin Provincial Park on Highway 60 is one of the best ways to experience Ontario’s foliage. Among many scenic moments, it’s particularly stunning to see the leaves reflecting off the Lake of Two Rivers.”

While it’s obviously a stunning spot, many might wonder why eastern Canada didn’t make it higher on the list — with the maple leaves turning bright red and orange in Ontario and Quebec, it’s truly a wanderlust’s dream.

However, the only other Canadian spot named is without doubt a world-class destination.

Alaska Highway in Yukon placed just behind Algonquin Provincial Park as the sixth best spot to visit in autumn.

“Built during World War II to connect the continental US to Alaska, the Alaska Highway now offers a breathtaking drive to anyone who travels it. And if you time your adventure correctly, you may even get to see the northern lights,” the article reads.

The route starts in Dawson Creek in BC and travels 2,232 km north through Yukon, ending in Alaska.

Travel Yukon suggests anyone making the trip give themselves about five days to take in all the sights and attractions, from quirky food stops and national parks to art tours and lots of stops for photo ops.

That, unfortunately, was it for the Canadian spots. But many famous destinations just south of the border did make the list and with a passport, you could check them out this fall.

New York’s Allegany State Park placed second, while Oregon placed first.

For those living on the West Coast, it’s worth checking out the incredible eye-catching fall sights when the elms and ash trees change colour. The best spot to do that, according to this list, was just a few hours drive south.

The Historic Columbia River Highway in Oregon, between Troutdale and The Dalles, boasts kilometres of stunning fall sights.

“In addition to amber leaves, you’ll also come across waterfalls, cliff-top views, and regional wildflowers,” Architectural Digest said.

For those in Alberta, it’s no surprise that this spot made the list.

In 20th place, Glacier National Park in Montana was recognized for its stunning larch trees. The best time to check them out is mid-September and mid-October, according to the article, along the famous Going-to-the-Sun Road.

We argue this spot is also a must-see in the summer, spring, and winter, too!

To view the full list, head here.