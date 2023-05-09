Canadian driver caught with high-tech device to block licence plate (VIDEO)

A luxury car driver in Ontario was pulled over with a retractable licence plate cover, just the latest case in a growing problem of drivers turning to tech to cheat highway tolls, red light cameras, and reports of speeding.

Officers of the Halton Regional Police Service’s Milton District Response Unit encountered what was initially believed to be an unplated vehicle on Sunday evening. However, the driver of this Porsche Panamera 4S was actually just holding a high-tech trick up their sleeve.

After pulling the driver over, police located push-button controls from the driver’s seat to operate a retractable licence plate cover.

The Milton District Response Unit stopped what they thought was a un-plated vehicle tonight. Investigation revealed that the driver had a licence plate concealing device. The driver was charged. The licence plate could be concealed by pressing a button from the driver’s seat! ^cm pic.twitter.com/WHpGvVmXWv — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) May 7, 2023

The issue of obstructed licence plates is only growing more common. According to a 2015 Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police report, between 2011 and 2014, there were over 92,000 cases of red light cameras capturing plates where their jurisdiction and or alpha-numeric characters were obstructed by licence plate frames and covers.

That number is on the rise, according to a Toronto Star report from March, stating that red light cameras in Toronto recorded 82,000 obstructions in just the last three years.

You might also like: Canada's testing its emergency alert system -- here's what you need to know

Canadians to get grocery rebate payments "in a few weeks": CRA

Proposal to rename major Canadian intersection after Gordon Lightfoot gains traction

Section 13.2 of the Highway Traffic Act states, “Every number plate shall be kept free from dirt and obstruction and shall be affixed so that the entire number plate, including the numbers, is plainly visible at all times, and the view of the number plate shall not be obscured or obstructed by spare tires, bumper bars, any part of the vehicle, any attachments to the vehicle or the load carried.”

They’re illegal to use. Not to purchase same thing with tinted license plate covers. Can still buy them, but are illegal. 👍 — Maison Margielaa 🔌⭐️ (@CrackRock14) May 8, 2023

Despite the illegality of their use on roads, selling these plate covers is perfectly legal, and they are readily available in auto accessories stores and through online vendors.

A few comments point out the hypocrisy of driving a car that retails for approximately $125,000 but drawing the line at highway tolls and red light camera fees.

Drive a high end cars the hide the plate to not pay for 407 fees lol — vijay (@vtech01) May 8, 2023

Blocking or obstructing views of licence plates can run drivers a fine of $110, limiting the cost-effectiveness of a James Bond-style retractable cover in the pilot seat of your fancy Porsche.