A Canadian has been crowned "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" winner 

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars has crowned its season eight winner to Canada’s very own Jimbo!

This is the third time Jimbo has competed for the crown in the reality drag race TV show. And in this case, “third time a charm,” she said.

Apart from being the newest member of the Drag Race Hall of Fame, Jimbo has won a $200,000 prize.

In an Instagram post, she celebrated the win, saying, “This Crown and Septre Feel So Good!!”

“This is for all the weirdos and free spirits!” she added.

Jimbo, who’s known as James Insell outside of drag, was born in London, Ontario, but moved to Victoria, BC, shortly after graduating from university.