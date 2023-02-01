You don’t have to go far to find a world-class travel destination that’s top of mind for the industry.

This week, Condé Nast Traveler published its list of “The 16 Best Island Vacations in the World, According to Our Travel Specialists,” and Vancouver Island, BC, made the list.

Travel expert and owner of Pacific Northwest Journeys Sheri Doyle contributed a write-up about Vancouver Island, Canada, writing that there’s more to the island than just charming, British-influenced Victoria.

“One of my favourite places on the island is Tofino, a small town on the far west coast about halfway up the island that’s a great destination for outdoor adventures with fantastic food and lodging,” wrote Doyle.

What is the best thing to do on Vancouver Island?

Watch out for orca whales from Victoria and gray whales and humpbacks from Tofino, according to Doyle.

“There’s also bear watching – black bears from Tofino and brown bears/grizzlies from the Campbell River area on the northeast part of the island,” wrote Doyle.

Here’s the full list of the best island vacation destinations in the world:

Con Dao, Vietnam

Lanai, Hawaii

Mauritius

Mallorca, Spain

Koh Samui, Thailand

Vancouver Island, Canada

Zanzibar

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India

Nevis

Tikehau, French Polynesia

Galápagos Islands, Ecuador

Vega Island, Norway

Big Island, Hawaii

Lord Howe Island, Australia

Dominica

Crete, Greece

Which one are you checking off your must-see list next?