Canadian journalist shares hilarious lesson learned during her time at CTV

Canadian journalist and comedian Ainsley McPhail completed two years with CTV and learned a huge lesson during her time there.

The Kitchener-origin presenter of CTV Morning Live took to Twitter on Wednesday to share this lesson with her followers.

“Today marks two years at CTV. I’ve learned a lot,” McPhail wrote. “Never wear this shirt in the studio is lesson one.”

Today marks 2 years at CTV. I’ve learned a lot. Never wear this shirt in the studio is lesson 1. pic.twitter.com/BEVeW8x7N9 — Ainsley McPhail (@ainsmcphailCTV) June 21, 2023

Attached to a tweet is an image of her wearing what appears to be a black and white top with a striped pattern, which isn’t a faux pas at all — unless you’re on camera.

Due to interference, the shirt’s design distorts into an unfortunate albeit hypnotizing pattern. You could call it a digital wardrobe malfunction.

Being a comedian, McPhail managed to find humour in this and laugh at herself. Her followers found it mighty hilarious as well.

Best laugh 😂 of my day!!! https://t.co/pT71bEUNCl — Irene (@vaughanvoice22) June 21, 2023

ohhh too funny and even better that you can laugh at it… — Wndy (@wlmurphy_mb) June 21, 2023

Some people even made references to Jigsaw from the Saw movies.

Waiting for all the ‘Jigsaw’ character references to come in. 😄 Sorry! Lol — Paul Quaye 🇨🇦 (@paulquaye) June 21, 2023

And you know what? We see it.

Another Canadian journalist, Winnipeg-based Michelle Bailey, replied to McPhail, recounting when she made a similar discovery during a shoot.

“I once wore houndstooth when I was anchoring. Not. Good!” she said. “Black and white patterns are a no-no 😵‍💫”

I once wore houndstooth when I was anchoring. Not. Good! Black and white patterns are a no no 😵‍💫 Congrsts on two years🙌🏼 — Michelle Bailey 💙💛🇺🇦🇨🇦#StandWithUkraine (@MichelleBailey1) June 21, 2023

Whether you work in the TV industry or just like being photographed, everyone can benefit from McPhail’s honest advice about her — well — McFail.

Bunim/Murray Productions