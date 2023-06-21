NewsCanadaHumour & WeirdMediaCelebritiesCanada

Canadian journalist shares hilarious lesson learned during her time at CTV

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
Jun 21 2023, 8:04 pm
@ainsmcphailCTV/Twitter | @ainsleymcphail/Instagram

Canadian journalist and comedian Ainsley McPhail completed two years with CTV and learned a huge lesson during her time there.

The Kitchener-origin presenter of CTV Morning Live took to Twitter on Wednesday to share this lesson with her followers.

“Today marks two years at CTV. I’ve learned a lot,” McPhail wrote. “Never wear this shirt in the studio is lesson one.”

Attached to a tweet is an image of her wearing what appears to be a black and white top with a striped pattern, which isn’t a faux pas at all — unless you’re on camera.

Due to interference, the shirt’s design distorts into an unfortunate albeit hypnotizing pattern. You could call it a digital wardrobe malfunction.

Being a comedian, McPhail managed to find humour in this and laugh at herself. Her followers found it mighty hilarious as well.

Some people even made references to Jigsaw from the Saw movies.

And you know what? We see it.

Another Canadian journalist, Winnipeg-based Michelle Bailey, replied to McPhail, recounting when she made a similar discovery during a shoot.

“I once wore houndstooth when I was anchoring. Not. Good!” she said. “Black and white patterns are a no-no 😵‍💫”

Whether you work in the TV industry or just like being photographed, everyone can benefit from McPhail’s honest advice about her — well — McFail.

