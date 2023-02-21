Meet the Canadian creator behind the chillest spot on the internet (VIDEO) 

Amid all the noise and busyness on the internet, Canadian storyteller Trevor Hinds (AKA Hindz) has successfully carved out a corner that resembles a resting stop to shower thousands with positivity.

Within a year of launching his podcast In Hindzsight in March 2020, it quickly rose to be one of the top-streamed shows on Spotify.

“2020 was obviously an interesting year for everybody. But I recognized that … I have a lot of time to actually just create content,” he explained. “I just took full advantage of that. And created a lot of vertical content for all the platforms.”

He says by speaking vulnerably about his experiences and consistently sharing content using multiple platforms, he gained over 750,000 YouTube subscribers and more than 600,000 TikTok followers.

“I just want to bring a little bit of balance, like a place where someone can… breathe,” Hindz added.

We spoke with the Metro Vancouver resident about how BC has inspired his work, how he beats the dreaded “creative slump,” and what’s next for him.

How has Vancouver shaped the artist and the person you are today?

“A lot. Someone told me recently, ‘I feel like your content transcends race.’ And I think it’s because… I grew up in Vancouver [which] is a very multicultural place. I’m very used to being, like, one of the only people in a room that looks like me. So I feel like when I set out to create content, I wanted to make sure I could speak to all people… The spectrum of people that tune in I think is a reflection of me growing up in Vancouver.”

How do you maintain a “healthy” relationship with social media?

“That’s been a struggle throughout the years. But I feel like I’m in a really great space now… I try to create more than I consume.

“So when I go online, I really try to go online just for inspiration. I really control what I’m following, who I’m following. So I’m not getting caught up in too many culture wars and things that take away from my creativity.”

What kept you consistent throughout the years?

“What I realized was, anytime I would stop creating, a couple of months would go by and I get in this rut. I just feel depleted. And then I’d make something I’d be so happy. That’s why I always say our highest form of nutrition is in our expression. I just think… a little bit [of self-expression] every single day is like food for the soul.

“So I was like this has to be something I do every single day. And then it turned into dailies, and then I naturally got consistent. And then because I was consistent, people tuned in because it was easier to find. And then I had my blow up and it became a career.”

In the future, do you see yourself in a public speaking setting?

“The goal has always been … to take whatever I’m doing and bring it to a live experience. Kind of like a visual audio TED Talk experience. So right now what I’m doing is kind of shifting my YouTube to a live-stream format. I’m gonna be live streaming every single day, but just playing around with sounds and stuff. So the goal is to bring it to a physical live experience.

“But first, I just want to perfect what that energy is going to feel through live streams. So there will be an evolution.”