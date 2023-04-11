"Disaster struck": Canadian couple badly injured in hit-and-run on US trip

A trip to California was supposed to be a long-awaited vacation for a Canadian couple, but instead, they have been left badly hurt and a police investigation is underway to try and find the person responsible.

Kevin Gulbranson and Dayae Choi, both in their 30s, were outside their accommodation in a beachside community in San Diego and were unpacking their bags from the car when “disaster struck,” a friend writes on the couple’s online fundraiser.

“On April 7, 2023 at 5:43 pm PST in the 4700 block of Greene Street, San Diego, a motor vehicle hit-and-run occurred, leaving our two loved ones severely injured,” the post reads.

The couple, who are residents of Squamish, BC, were sent to the hospital, and they are both still continuing to receive care days later due to the serious trauma.

Choi is a physiotherapist, and her company Fall Line Fitness writes that she has a “heart of gold and caring demeanour.”

“Kevin sustained a traumatic brain injury which required surgery to decompress his brain during the early hours of April 8. Dayae has undergone the first surgery to treat damaged and missing muscle, fat, and skin in her leg, along with broken tibia & fibula (leg bones). She is to receive additional surgery on April 9 to address the cleaning of her tissue. She will further receive skin graft surgery to create a new skin surface,” friends wrote online.

Friends and family have turned to social media to appeal for donations so that the company can continue to receive the best care in the US and cover the costs of returning home.

Meantime, police in the US are searching for the suspect and have released a photo of the vehicle they believe is connected to the hit-and-run, according to 10news.com, a local media outlet in San Diego.